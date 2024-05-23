Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of NVO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.03. 2,169,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a market cap of $614.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

