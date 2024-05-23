Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 347 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.24. 787,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,337. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $167.33 and a 1 year high of $344.00.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.