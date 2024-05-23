Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 9,488 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. 577,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.