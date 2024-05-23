Balentine LLC Acquires 16 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,780.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,647.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,527.61. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.