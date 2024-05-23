Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

SHW opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $223.28 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,378. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

