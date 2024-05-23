Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 319,564 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

NBIX opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,770 shares of company stock worth $25,047,308. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

