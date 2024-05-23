Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 4,546 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,331,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $14,350,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 163.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after acquiring an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

