Balentine LLC Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

STT opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

