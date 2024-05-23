Balentine LLC Has $261,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

