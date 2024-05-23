Balentine LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of XEL opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

