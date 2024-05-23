Balentine LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,176,000 after acquiring an additional 430,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after acquiring an additional 393,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

