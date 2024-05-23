Balentine LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

