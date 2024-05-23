Balentine LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

