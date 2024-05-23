Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 1,315 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

