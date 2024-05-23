Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

