Balentine LLC Takes $266,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,480,000 after acquiring an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

