Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.90 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.87 or 0.00063829 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $111.19 million and $2.90 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,520 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,147.76264639 with 2,593,519.9258961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.69652184 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,197,336.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

