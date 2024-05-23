Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 597,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 567,612 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,064,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 609,216 shares during the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

