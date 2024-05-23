Bank of America Boosts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $29.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

SGML stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,703,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 728,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

