Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $14,484.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 600 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $14,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 4,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

