Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $886.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $3,922,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

