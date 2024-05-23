Barclays Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

