Baron Concors Sells 13,230 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 1,152.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

