BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,085 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,125 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

