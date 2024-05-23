BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $91.21. 21,627,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,833,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

