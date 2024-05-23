BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,523 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 597,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
