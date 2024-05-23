BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 759,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,957. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

