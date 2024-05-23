Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BDC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

