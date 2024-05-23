B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

