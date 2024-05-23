Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $136.64 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00012638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $136.64 million and $364,630.11 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,380.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00721693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00094375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.59029249 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $481,514.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

