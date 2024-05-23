BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.11 and last traded at $84.16. Approximately 415,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,455,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

