Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.