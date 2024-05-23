BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $310,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $283.14. The stock had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.12. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

