BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $20,824,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 7,413,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,378,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

