BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Viad by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Viad Stock Down 2.3 %

VVI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 21,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of -92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.