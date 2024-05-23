BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 356,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.