BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $86,751,357. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $784.11. The stock had a trading volume of 345,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

