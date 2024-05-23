BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Down 0.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $800.55 and last traded at $801.59. 103,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 606,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $805.19.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $790.87 and a 200-day moving average of $781.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $86,751,357. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $86,282,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

