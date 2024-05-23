BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $29.60. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 664,144 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.