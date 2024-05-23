BNB Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $590.69 or 0.00880538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $87.12 billion and $2.33 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,492,478 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

