Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $642,237.33 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Boot Barn Price Performance
Shares of BOOT opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOOT
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.