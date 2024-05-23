Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $642,237.33 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.