Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

