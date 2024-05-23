Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $264.11

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $264.11 and last traded at $264.11, with a volume of 12460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.93.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.