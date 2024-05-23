Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.150 EPS.

Shares of BRC opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $67.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

