BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $29.27 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

