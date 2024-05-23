Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EAT opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,246,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

