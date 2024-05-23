British Land (LON:BLND) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLND. Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).
British Land Stock Performance
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
