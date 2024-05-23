Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.22) price target on the stock.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
