Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.22) price target on the stock.

LON:BVIC traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 985 ($12.52). 337,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 858. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025 ($13.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

