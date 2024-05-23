Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,393.46 and last traded at $1,405.45. 340,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,772,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,414.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,318.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

