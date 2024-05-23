Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $196.21

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.21.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 37.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 67.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.